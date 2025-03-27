Superb Woman: Kristen Wells-Collins

Kristen Wells-Collins is the founder and lead chemist of Black to the Lab, a STEM company created in 2020 to inspire Black girls to pursue cosmetic chemistry. Her first product, the Cosmetic Chemistry Activity Set, allows young girls to create beauty products while learning about science. Kristen, a Prairie View A&M University alum, was motivated by the lack of representation in the industry, where only 4.4% of chemists are Black. Her company also offers workshops teaching branding and marketing. Kristen envisions expanding her curriculum and providing girls with opportunities to showcase their work in the cosmetic industry.