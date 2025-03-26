16th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon: A Celebration of Mental Health Advocacy and Community Support

The Beacon of Hope luncheon, presented by Grant Halliburton

Vanita Halliburton accepting the Beacon Award from her husband, Allen Halliburton, and daughter, Amy McCloskey.

Eric Nadel, Voice of the Texas Rangers, and Drew Robinson, former Major League Baseball player, discuss advocating for suicide prevention and mental health awareness at the 16th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon.

At the 16th Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon, Kevin Hall, President of the Grant Halliburton Foundation, expressed deep gratitude for the community’s support in normalizing the conversation around mental health. He highlighted how many attendees, drawing from personal experiences, are helping to make it okay to talk about mental health.

Drew Robinson, a former Major League Baseball player and mental health advocate, shared his powerful story of survival and recovery after a suicide attempt in 2020. Now a full-time advocate, Robinson emphasized the importance of vulnerability and open discussions about mental illness, particularly in the world of professional sports.

Vanita Halliburton, co-founder of the foundation, was honored with the Beacon Award for her relentless dedication to mental health advocacy. Reflecting on her son Grant’s legacy, she shared how his kindness continues to inspire the foundation’s mission.

The luncheon not only raised crucial funds but also highlighted the ongoing work needed to break the stigma surrounding mental health, ensuring that no one faces their struggles alone.

