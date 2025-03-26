Ferris DPS Responds to Interstate 45 Crisis Involving Mental Health Emergency and Multi-Vehicle Accident

Ferris, TX — On the afternoon of March 25, 2025, Ferris Department of Public Safety officers responded to a critical incident on Interstate 45 near the Exit 265 area involving a male individual experiencing an apparent mental health crisis.



The subject, described as a white male wearing only shorts, had pulled his Nissan truck into the median of I-45 southbound before exiting the vehicle and crossing the freeway on foot. He entered the middle northbound lane of I-45, appearing to intentionally place himself in the path of oncoming traffic. As vehicles attempted to avoid him, two 18-wheelers collided, triggering a major traffic incident.



While vehicles attempted to maneuver around the scene, the subject escalated the situation by throwing a large piece of concrete through the side window of a passing commercial plumbing truck.



Ferris DPS officers quickly arrived, shut down the interstate, and worked to de-escalate the situation. As officers approached, the individual shouted religious epithets and became combative. Ferris Chief of Operations Jeff Aaron was met directly with aggressive behavior and balanced de-escalation, officer safety, and the appropriate use of force. Aaron was able to subdue and take the subject into custody without injury to the individual or any officers. It became clear during the encounter that the subject was in the midst of a serious mental health episode.



Aaron later stated, “When I made contact, the subject’s behavior was volatile and unpredictable. I had to make a decision to ensure everyone’s safety, including his. It took both de-escalation and the necessary level of force to prevent this from ending much worse. This is exactly what we train for, and I’m proud of how everyone responded under pressure.”



Ellis County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers arrived shortly thereafter and took control of the scene, placing the individual into their custody and initiating the accident investigation. Palmer Fire Department, Allegiance Medical, and Emergency Service Districts 5 and 9 also responded and provided critical on-scene support.



Ferris DPS Director Jesus Mancillas, one of the first officers on scene, stated, “This incident could have ended in tragedy. The actions of everyone on scene, including law enforcement, fire, and EMS, demonstrated professionalism, compassion, and restraint. Our first priority was preserving life, and I’m proud of how our officers handled such a volatile and unpredictable situation.”



City Manager Brooks Williams added, “These types of incidents are becoming more common across the country where law enforcement must act as the first line of response not just for crime, but for mental health emergencies. I commend our team for their ability to act swiftly, humanely, and with precision. Their efforts not only protected countless drivers on one of the busiest corridors in Texas, but also safeguarded the life of an individual in deep crisis.”



The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.



About the City of Ferris: The City of Ferris is a city located in both Dallas and Ellis County. It is located along I-45. A rapidly growing community, Ferris is 20 miles south of downtown with a total of 4.8 square miles.