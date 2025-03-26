Dallas ISD alum’s journey from Booker T. to Wicked

Photo courtesy: Dallas ISD

DALLAS — Discovering your purpose in a world full of influence is no simple task. Finding your voice in the midst of the noise can be even harder.

But former Dallas ISD student, Comfort Fedoke was never meant to blend in — she was meant to stand out.

Where others see challenges, she sees stepping stones. She leans into life’s uncertainty, running toward the winds of change with grace and confidence.

This is the story of a woman who, on a Monday morning, received a call to move across international waters — and by Friday, she was in London.

This is the story of a woman who didn’t hesitate to answer her call.

This is the story of Comfort Fedoke, associate choreographer for the 2024 film, “Wicked.”

Fedoke’s journey didn’t begin with dance;it started on the track field. An injury forced her to step away from the sport, and at just eight years old, her mother enrolled her in dance classes. That’s where she found her true passion: hip-hop and street battle dance.

When it came time to choose a high school, her father convinced her to audition for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, assuring her they offered hip-hop classes. She was accepted, but soon discovered there were no hip-hop classes. Instead, her father guided her toward a world of limitless artistic possibilities.

Photo courtesy: Dallas ISD

At Booker T., what seemed like a setback became a turning point. Fedoke was introduced to a new realm of movement and expression, expanding her artistic lens beyond hip-hop.

She found inspiration in Teresa Espinosa, a Booker T. alumna who helped shape her style.

“This is where dreams are made,” said Fedoke, recalling the moment she realized legends like Erykah Badu once walked the same halls.

Dallas ISD broadened her perspective, challenging her to think beyond limits and embrace new possibilities.

Fedoke stepped onto the national stage, competing in season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” She later returned as an all-star in season 7 and a guest judge in season 18.

It was the toughest challenge yet for a bold, self-proclaimed country girl from Dallas, but she leaned on the foundation she built at Booker T. and kept pushing.

Fedoke has graced countless stages and performed alongside the biggest names in the industry. One standout moment came when Missy Elliott held a cattle call in Los Angeles, auditioning hundreds of dancers — yet Comfort was the only one chosen.

It was a testament to her ability to trust her instincts, study the artist, apply her technique, and think beyond the expected.

Missy’s words reinforced Comfort’s uniqueness. In that moment, she recognized that she was forging her own path, staying true to her journey and process.

Comfort’s belief in nurturing relationships and never burning bridges led her to one of the most defining moments of her career: “Wicked.”

Photo courtesy: Dallas ISD

One Monday morning, Comfort received a call from a former “SYTYCD” colleague, asking if she would ever consider moving to London to join a crew. Little did she know, her affirmative response would mean packing up and moving across the world just four days later.

Fedoke served as associate choreographer for the film “Wicked,“ collaborating closely with choreographer Christopher Scott. Together, they poured their artistry into the performances of Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed Elphaba, and Ariana Grande, who played Glinda.

One of the film’s most iconic moments—the ballroom scene—was a true collaboration between Chris and Fedoke, born out of a major shift in the original choreography. The night before, Chris decided to rework the entire piece and called Comfort late at night to start from scratch. They stayed up in his living room, figuring out a new version to present to Cynthia the next day.

After spending two years in London, Comfort’s work resonates in homes and movie theaters worldwide.

Fedoke advises rising dance stars and students to remain adaptable, think creatively, and continually expand their understanding of various dance styles. She emphasizes the importance of building a strong community and network of relationships, trusting your unique path, staying grounded, and always listening to something bigger than yourself.

“Don’t let your setbacks or what we call failures define you,” she said. “They’re simply guides to show you what you’ll never do again.”

While adaptability is key, Comfort also believes it’s essential to nurture your individuality.

“Feed yourself first,” she said. “Don’t lose yourself in the pressure to fit into a mold.”

Comfort’s future is filled with promise as she looks forward to leaving an even bigger mark on the industry. With a passion for growth, she’s excited to explore new horizons, including stepping into the world of film directing, and continuing to break new ground in her career.

In honor of Women’s History Month, we recognize the remarkable journey of Comfort Fedoke—a woman who exemplifies vision, resilience, and the courage to embrace every opportunity.

Her story is one of fearlessness—of stepping into the unknown, trusting her instincts, and forging her own path. As a former Dallas ISD student, she is a testament to the impact of education, mentorship, and community in shaping future leaders. Today, as associate choreographer for “Wicked,” she continues to break barriers and inspire others to follow their dreams.