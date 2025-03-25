What do the Democrats need to do to become more effective against Trump

By Vincent Christie

The Atlanta Voice

https://theatlantavoice.com/

Xavier Jones

Atlanta

“I think the main issue facing the Democrats is twofold. First, there is a lack of leadership that resonates with most Generation X and Millennial voters. The traditional approach, which emphasizes decorum and maintaining the appearance that our political system is functioning smoothly, is no longer sufficient in the face of the challenges we are up against. As a result, many voters have lost faith in how the Democrats operate.

Second, the Democratic Party serves as a broad coalition, attempting to address a wide range of issues, including those affecting people of color and the LGBTQ community. In contrast, the Republican Party is more narrowly focused, primarily on nationalism. This clear and unified message makes them more effective at mobilizing support.

To address these issues, we need fresh leadership that younger voters can believe in—leaders who are articulate and not in their 70s or older. Additionally, we should streamline our agenda to focus on specific, achievable goals. This way, we can demonstrate to the public that the Democratic Party is making progress, rather than being perceived as stagnant. If we can achieve both clear leadership and a more focused agenda, I believe it will help resolve many of the problems we face.”

Corey Washington

Atlanta

“I think the Democrats need to reconstruct their strategy. We don’t have a face. We don’t have an identity. Right now, it’s the Democrats versus Trump, so to speak. We know who our opposition is. The Democrats are not unified. And if we’re not unified, we don’t have a leader. We don’t know what’s going on right now. We’re just trying to make it from day to day. So, we need a little help identifying a leader, a younger leader, and everybody galvanizing behind them, figuring out our agenda and sticking to it. The first person that pops into my mind is Cory Booker from Jersey. After that, not really, because nobody’s standing out. Everybody’s just fighting each other instead of fighting for each other.”

Alton Chinshue

Atlanta

“My thoughts on what Democrats should do to step up is to listen to the people in the communities that the policies are affecting. I think it’s important. These are your working-class people, the people who are essentially paying taxes, sending their children to school, and running nonprofits. It’s important to understand what’s going on with the grassroots, essentially.”

‘Dr. X Huxtable’

Atlanta

“There’s a few things I think Democrats could do. But first of all, I believe what can Democrats do? Maybe Democrats are not the issue about these people as a whole. It’s a lot that’s going on. We don’t have too much of a say-so unless we say so. So if people speak up, make it more of a thing, and control our media, things that are not theirs, we might have somewhere to go. People can listen, give feedback, start a town hall meeting, or do something. But something has to start with speaking up and using our voices. Yeah.”