Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Curl Dynasty, Founder Nickie Nougaisse

Published

After several disheartening experiences on her haircare journey, Nickie decided to transition to natural hair. During this transition, she diligently identified the healthiest chemical-free products and ingredients to help revive her hair. On her new hair journey, Nickie quickly became a tutorial and product junkie but was continuously disappointed by the products that filled her cabinets. Taking matters into her own hands, she soon began mixing her products in her kitchen and immediately experienced positive results. Sign up for 10% off your first order on the website.

https://curlsdynasty.com/ (754) 444-7115
email: info@curlsdynasty.com

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Spotlight Story

Black Business: More Than Peach Founder and CEO Bellen Woodard

Bellen Woodard started her company when she was nine years old. It began, as a project by donating products to spread joy; build empathy;...

3 days ago

News

Black Business: Cards For All People Co-owners Latesha Williams and Jay Bobo

Cards For All People is an answer for the, culturally curious, Cards For All People makes fun, nostalgia-filled casual party games that test knowledge...

4 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Brilliant or BS by CEO, Kimelia and Co-owner Nick Weathers Smith

Meet Kimelia and Nick, the husband and wife duo behind Brilliant or BS? and One and Done, a trivia party game that offers a...

5 days ago

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Mocktail Club Founder Pauline Idogho

Meet Pauline creator and founder of Mocktail Club. Mocktail Club is perfect for people who want a healthier lifestyle and an alternative to alcohol...

6 days ago
Advertisement