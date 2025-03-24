Christian Menefee, Black masculinity, Death of music icons

By Laura Onyeneho

Defender

https://defendernetwork.com/

Christian Dashaun Menefee is an American attorney and politician currently serving as County Attorney for Harris County, Texas Credit: Houston Public Media.

Christian Menefee to run for late Congressman Sylvester Turner’s CD-18 Seat

When I heard that Christian Menefee was stepping down as Harris County Attorney to run for the late Congressman Sylvester Turner’s seat, my first thought was: Who else is running?

I’ve been wondering who would step up to fill this role, and while I respect Menefee’s leadership, I can’t help but hope for more young, vibrant candidates to enter the race. We need fresh faces with new ideas—people who understand the urgency of this moment and have the grit to fight for real change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Menefee, former Jackson Lee staffer Isaiah Martin and former City Council member Amanda Edwards, who has twice ran for the 18th Congressional seat, have both announced their candidacy to replace Turner.

Texas’ 18th Congressional District has been hit hard with loss. In less than a year, we’ve lost not one but two sitting members of Congress. Sheila Jackson Lee, who held this seat for nearly three decades, passed away last July. Just two months into succeeding her, Turner—who had already left an indelible mark as Houston’s mayor—died suddenly in March. That’s a heavy blow for the nearly 800,000 people across downtown, Acres Homes, Third Ward, and beyond who relied on their leadership.

Turner’s legacy is undeniable, but legacies shouldn’t just be preserved—they should inspire the next wave of leadership.

Anthony Mackie’s discussion on masculinity goes viral

Actor Anthony Mackie. Credit: The Pivot/via YouTube

When I first heard Captain America star Anthony Mackie’s comments about raising his sons to be “real men,” I braced myself for the backlash. Anytime a Black man talks about masculinity in today’s climate, people get defensive. But honestly? I understood exactly where he was coming from.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview on The Pivot podcast, Mackie expressed concerns over diminishing traditional male roles and his commitment to raising his sons as “young men” who embody respect and responsibility.

Mackie wasn’t attacking anyone—he was simply speaking on what it means to him to be a present, intentional father. And as someone who values structure and discipline, I respect that. Teaching his sons to say “yes sir, no ma’am,” to open doors, and to take care of their mother—those aren’t outdated ideals. That’s instilling pride, accountability and responsibility in young Black boys in a world that often tries to strip them of it.

Yes, masculinity has evolved, and yes, we should allow space for people to define it in their ways. Society constantly tells Black men they’re either too soft or too aggressive—too weak or too threatening. It’s exhausting.

Losing music Icons: Angie Stone, Dwayne Wiggins, Roberta Flack

Singer Angie Stone Credit: Defender News Service

The recent deaths of music icons Dwayne Wiggins, Roberta Flack and Angie Stone feel like losing pieces of my own life’s soundtrack. These aren’t just artists; they’re the voices that carried us through heartbreak, love, joy and every complicated feeling in between.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Wiggins, with Tony! Toni! Toné!, gave us music that felt like family cookouts, first loves and Sunday rides with the windows down. His guitar work and production shaped R&B in ways we still benefit from today. It’s hard to imagine that sound without him.

Roberta Flack gave us R&B, soul and ballads. From The Closer I Get to You to Killing Me Softly, she’s had the ability to strip a song down to its rawest form and still make it feel rich and full.

And Angie Stone? She made us feel soul music in a way that wasn’t flashy but deeply felt. Songs like No More Rain and I Wanna Thank You always gave me nostalgic vibes.

We’re watching generational talent slip away, and it hurts. In this popcorn generation, it’s hard for young folks to understand the magnitude of “old school” musicians like them.