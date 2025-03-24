Connect with us

News

“Autism Mom” donating life-saving door locks this Thursday in SW Houston

Published

By Shelette Brundidge
Forward Times
https://www.forwardtimes.com/

Autism activist Sheletta Brundidge will give away 100 free interior combination door locks this Thursday March 20th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the West Orem YMCA in Southwest Houston to parents who have kids on the spectrum who wander off to help heighten safety in their homes.

Brundidge’s “Spread Love with Locks” giveaway follows the March 10 drowning death of an 8-year-old girl with autism who wandered away and drowned in a retention pond. In the past year, several Houston-area children with autism have met a similar tragic end.

A Houston native and the mom of 3 children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Brundidge says it’s the only thing that has kept her kids safe from wandering off while she’s washing dishes or taking a bath.

“You can yell ‘stop’ but a child who is nonverbal can’t follow simple instructions,” Brundidge said. “These locks save lives!”

Children with autism are 8 times more likely to wander than their neurotypical peers. They are drawn to water, often with tragic results; autistic children are 160 times more likely to drown than other children. Wandering also creates risks of injury or death from traffic accidents, falls, hypothermia, dehydration or assault

Brundidge is raising awareness about keyless electronic interior combination locks with her national “Spread Love with Locks” campaign. She’s visited eight communities across the country to donate locks after the deaths of an autistic child. She invites all Houston area families with children on the spectrum to the event to get a free lock.

About Sheletta Brundidge
An Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, Sheletta hosts the “Taking Authority over Autism” podcast. She’s written 4 best-selling picture books based on her children. Her business ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com has sponsored job fairs for adults with autism.

Read about Sheletta’s national lock giveaway campaign:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/07/20/spread-love-with-locks-drowning-prevention-autistic-children/74460314007/

For information:
Sheletta Brundidge
shelettab@gmail.com
832-581-5160

Date:
This Thursday, March 20, 2025, 1 to 3 p.m.

Place:
West Orem Family YMCA
5801 W Orem Dr, Houston 77085

