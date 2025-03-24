Black Business: Mielle Natural Hair Care Monique Rodriguez, Founder & CEO

Mielle was founded by Monique Rodriguez, a registered nurse, wife, and mother of two driven to share her journey to healthy hair with products made from clean, effective ingredients.

Understanding the importance of knowing what goes into every product, Monique set out to create healthier options for the whole family. Today, Mielle stands for natural, results-driven hair care that can be trusted. At Mielle, they believe in the power of clean, effective ingredients to bring out the best in your hair and skin. Visit the website to shop and learn more about the products. Sign up with your email and unlock 20% off your first order.

https://mielleorganics.com/

email: customersvc@mielleorganics.com