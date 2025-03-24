Superb Woman: Dr. Aziza Glass

Dr. Aziza Glass, a proud Houston native, is a trailblazing veterinarian and entrepreneur. She attended DeBakey High School for Health Professions before earning her Bachelor of Science from Prairie View A&M University. She later obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University, one of the top veterinary schools in the nation. Dr. Glass is the owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, a mobile veterinary service in Houston, Texas. She gained national recognition as a contestant on the reality TV show The Vet Life and is passionate about holistic animal care. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she continues to inspire future Black veterinarians through mentorship and advocacy.