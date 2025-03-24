Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Aziza Glass

Published

Dr. Aziza Glass, a proud Houston native, is a trailblazing veterinarian and entrepreneur. She attended DeBakey High School for Health Professions before earning her Bachelor of Science from Prairie View A&M University. She later obtained her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University, one of the top veterinary schools in the nation. Dr. Glass is the owner of Personal Touch Veterinary Clinic, a mobile veterinary service in Houston, Texas. She gained national recognition as a contestant on the reality TV show The Vet Life and is passionate about holistic animal care. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., she continues to inspire future Black veterinarians through mentorship and advocacy.

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Alondra Smith

The Alondra Smith is a 200-hour registered yoga instructor and community manager at Black Swan Yoga in Dallas. She began her yoga journey 11...

1 day ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Letitia Plummer

Dr. Letitia Plummer is a dynamic leader, practicing dentist, and City Council Member-at-large in Houston, Texas. Raised in a multicultural household with an African...

2 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Mary Benton

Mary Benton is the Chief of Communications at the City of Houston, where she oversees strategic communications, social media, public information, and event coordination....

3 days ago

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kat G.

Kat G. is a Software Engineer and Salesforce Developer at H-E-B with expertise in the financial services industry, specializing in Salesforce and JavaScript development....

4 days ago
Advertisement