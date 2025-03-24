Connect with us

OBIT: JOE LAWRENCE DIAMOND

Joe Diamond, affectionately known by friends and family as Joe Redd or Joe Lawrence, passed away on March 4, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Born on September 9, 1949, in Pittsburg, Texas, Joe lived a life characterized by dedication, hard work, and a deep commitment to his profession.

As a high school graduate, Joe embarked on a career in transportation, establishing himself as a respected truck driver. His work not only supported his family but also allowed him the opportunity to explore the open roads, forming lasting bonds with fellow drivers and clients alike. Joe’s love for his job was evident, and he took pride in the responsibility of delivering goods and ensuring safety during his journeys.

Joe is remembered for his warm, approachable demeanor and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. His colleagues and friends often spoke of his reliability and the camaraderie he fostered on the road. He was someone who could be counted on for both friendship and support.

A funeral service will be held in his honor on March 20, 2025, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects starting at 1:00 PM, with the service concluding at 2:00 PM.

Joe Diamond’s departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy will continue through the stories shared and the memories cherished by all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of JOE LAWRENCE DIAMOND, please visit our flower store.

