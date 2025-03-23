Orchestrated Salutes

Annual concert full of excitement and surprises

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated sisters take group photo during African American Museum of Dallas Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houstion concert at TBAAL

The African American Museum of Dallas presented its annual Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houston event at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) on March 22, 2025.

From students to longtime music enthusiasts, the orchestra, conducted by legendary and history-making Dr. Anne Lundy, brought delight with performances ranging from Joplin’s “The Entertainer” to their rendition of Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold’Em.”

The event also featured performances from the winners of the museum’s Youth Classical Competition. First place winner Tinashe McGowan, second place winner Christian Ramos and third place winner Seth Brown wowed the audience with the talent they displayed beyond their years. They also received scholarships for their accomplishments.

The Community Music Service Award was presented to performer and educator Bradford Leali who, during his acceptance speech, performed a piece in tribute to his mother who proudly listened from the front row.

Event co-chairs and power couple, Frederick and Dr. Vivian Johnson, gave greetings and thanked sponsors. The audience also heard remarks from the museum’s interim president, Margie Reese, who has been holding things down since the retirement after 50 years by founder and president emeritus Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr.

Event Co-Chair Dr. Vivian Johnson with emcee Eva D. Coleman during African American Museum of Dallas Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houstion concert at TBAAL

Dr. Robinson sat in his usual spot on the front row for the concert now in its 9th year. He was not aware of the surprise that would come from Dr. Vivian Johnson having Former Texas State Representative Helen Giddings presenting him with a Legacy award. Never one for the spotlight, Dr. Robinson joined them on stage as requested, yet hurriedly returned to his seat. He is a historical figure in the community who has always cared about seeing others honored and recognized before himself. It was fitting that the event concluded with the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra performing “We Shall Overcome.”

After the concert, Dr. Lundy met at the back of the Bruton theater with students in attendance from Dallas Independent School District. VIP ticket holders made their way upstairs at TBAAL for the catered dinner and conversations, with entertainment provided by musician Joel McCray.

During the VIP dinner, Dr. Johnson had another surprise up her sleeve. She presented longtime African American Museum of Dallas Executive to the President/CEO, Daphne Stephenson Baty, with flowers and acknowledgment of her contributions to the success of the museum’s programs, including the event of the night.

Kudos to the planning committee for orchestrating a dynamic event with heartfelt surprises for those who have kept the African American Museum of Dallas at the forefront as a well-respected institution.