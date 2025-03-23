Superb Woman: Alondra Smith

The

Alondra Smith is a 200-hour registered yoga instructor and community manager at Black Swan Yoga in Dallas. She began her yoga journey 11 years ago and has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming, inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds, especially those from the BIPOC community. Alondra uses her platform to challenge exclusivity within the yoga world, aiming to make spaces where all bodies and identities are embraced. A Lululemon ambassador, she’s also led classes at major events like South By Southwest and on NBC5’s “Texas Today.” Alondra’s mission is to foster self-acceptance and healing through yoga, empowering others to embrace their authentic selves.