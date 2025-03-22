Celebrating School Breakfast Champions with Two Principals Making a Difference

By Anthony Council

Correspondent

Texas Metro News And staff reports

LaTonda Cherry – principal of Riverchase Elementary School, Dr. Wendy

Eldredge – Superintendent of Carrollton-Farmers Branch, and Dr. Stephanie

Martin Jimenez – principal of Newman Smith High School.

National School Breakfast Week kicked off with a celebration and recognition

at Newman Smith High School, where two exemplary principals were honored for their dedication to improving student nutrition. Dr. Henez of Newman Smith and Ms. Cherry of Riverchase Elementary were recognized for their exceptional leadership and commitment to ensuring students have access to healthy, nutritious breakfasts each day.

In line with the district’s commitment to student wellness, the celebration

also marked a significant milestone in the efforts to improve student nutrition

and participation in the breakfast program. For the 2024-2025 school year, the

Student Nutrition Department has made significant strides to increase breakfast

participation across all schools in the district, from creating programs such

as breakfast carts to a district-wide effort to offer universal free breakfast, making

it more accessible for students in the morning.

A major increase behind the surge in breakfast participation has been the

unwavering support from campus leadership. Principals like Dr. Henez and Ms.

Cherry have consistently gone above and beyond to promote the breakfast

program. From extending breakfast hours to ensuring all students have access to

nutritious meals, they have created a lasting impact on student health and well-being.

Kristen Hess, Director of Student Nutrition Services, emphasized the significance

of leadership in the success of the breakfast program: “It’s been truly wonderful to

see the efforts of Dr. Henez and Ms. Cherry, who have been excellent supporters

of our program. Their dedication is directly linked to the increased breakfast participation at their schools,” Hess said.

Research has long shown that breakfast is crucial for student success. Many

students who skip this important meal often experience hunger mid-morning,

which can significantly hinder their ability to focus and learn effectively. According

to research from Simplot Foods, 13% of students skip breakfast, and this number

rises to over 27% among adolescents aged 12 to 19. This gap can have a profound

impact on both health and academic performance. The availability of free breakfast

for all students ensures that even those from economically disadvantaged households, who may not have access to a meal at home, can begin their school day with the nutrition they need. This initiative has resulted in a noticeable decrease in tardiness, as more families ensure their children arrive early enough to take advantage of the breakfast offerings.

As a testament to their dedication, Dr. Henez and Ms. Cherry were each awarded $500 grants by No Kid Hungry. These grants will support their ongoing efforts to enhance the breakfast program and provide additional resources for staff, further advancing the district’s goal of ensuring every student has access to nutritious meals. By addressing both nutrition and attendance, CFB is transforming the classroom experience, helping students start their day on a strong, healthy note, and setting them up for success both inside and outside the classroom.