TBAAL Alum “Bryce Holmes” Plays Young Michael Jackson in Broadway Show!

Check out another one of Curtis King’s mentees, BRYCE HOLMES, a product of THE BLACK ACADEMY OF ARTS AND LETTERS (TBAAL)! They’re making him super proud! Bryce has made history with the Broadway Touring Company of the show, “MJ The Musical”! He’s: 1) the longest tenured Little Marlon on Tour 2) performed as Little Michael more than any Little Marlon on Tour or Broadway 3) the first Little Marlon to be offered the role of Little Michael! It was just recently announced that he will perform once as Little Michael in Fort Worth, Texas in May 2025 and will then portray the title role, full time, as Little Michael weeks following, on the national tour.