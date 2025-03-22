TBAAL Alum “Bryce Holmes” Plays Young Michael Jackson in Broadway Show!

|Check out another one of Curtis King’s mentees, BRYCE HOLMES, a product of THE BLACK ACADEMY OF ARTS AND LETTERS (TBAAL)! They’re making him super proud! Bryce has made history with the Broadway Touring Company of the show, “MJ The Musical”! He’s: 1) the longest tenured Little Marlon on Tour 2) performed as Little Michael more than any Little Marlon on Tour or Broadway 3) the first Little Marlon to be offered the role of Little Michael! It was just recently announced that he will perform once as Little Michael in Fort Worth, Texas in May 2025 and will then portray the title role, full time, as Little Michael weeks following, on the national tour.
|The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) has always prided itself on the safety of its employees, artists, volunteers and patrons. Given the current climate pertaining to federal, state and local laws and to help alleviate the potential of tragic circumstances at TBAAL, we have instituted/updated the following Venue Security measures:
Weapons and handguns are prohibited on the premises by law. The law, however, excludes on-duty Police officers and contracted licensed Security.
ALL bags, purses, backpacks, boxes and packages, etc., will be checked upon entrance.
If attending meetings, tours, rehearsals, venue appointments, etc., it is mandatory that all persons stop at the main-lobby Security Desk to sign in/out.
Mandatory parking protocols for volunteers, venue renters and contractors.