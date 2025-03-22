Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Editorial

Big Mama Said: If Things Don’t Go Your Way, Go the Thing’s Way

Published

By Terry Allen

Big Mama always had a way of putting things plain. “Baby, if things don’t go your way, go the thing’s way,” she’d say, rocking slow in her chair, one hand fanning, the other steady on life’s lessons.

What she meant was simple: if the system is built against you, don’t waste your energy pushing—redirect it. Learn the system, bend it, use it, and, when necessary, disrupt it so much that it has no choice but to change.

History has shown us that when we couldn’t get in the front door, we found another way inside—or built our own house.

ADVERTISEMENT

When buses in Montgomery refused to respect our dignity, we stopped riding and walked. The boycott hit their pockets, and soon enough, the wheels of justice had to turn.

When Black athletes in the 1968 Olympics raised their fists in silent protest, it wasn’t just about defiance; it was about using the system’s biggest stage to expose its biggest flaws.

Fast forward to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee. The NFL wasn’t ready for that truth, but he wasn’t asking permission.

He used their own cameras, their own stage, and their own anthem to hold up a mirror to America. It cost him his career, but the conversation never stopped.

And now, in an era of social media activism, the system still tries to silence us—shadowbanning voices, shutting down protests with new laws. But what did we do?
We took to platforms they didn’t control, built our own networks, and made sure our messages still reached the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Mama knew what she was talking about. If the road is blocked, find another path. If the system is against you, find a way to make it work for you.

And if all else fails, shake the foundation until it has no choice but to shift. Because at the end of the day, the thing that refuses to change must either break—or bow.

Who Was Big Mama?

Lucilee “Big Mama” Allen wasn’t just one woman—she was all our grandmothers, the keepers of wisdom, the ones who saw injustice and made a way out of no way.

She was the voice whispering, “Stand up, be smart, and move different.” And Lord knows, we still need her wisdom today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional, and founder of the charity – Vice President at Focus PR, Founder of City Men Cook, and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org

Next Article
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:
Written By

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryallenpr@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Editorial

Big Mama Said: “How You Gonna Win When You Ain’t Right Within”

But as I grew older, I realized she was dropping a truth that stretches from the dirt roads of the past to the neon...

February 8, 2025

Editorial

Big Mama Said: “Keep a Prayer on YourLips for 2025”

Hey Family Big Mama always told us at the end of every year, “Child keep a prayer on your lips.” She did not just...

January 10, 2025
Big mama Big mama

Editorial

Big Mama Said: “Have Someone’s Back or Lose the War”

Lucille “Big Mama” Allen was a wellspring of wisdom, offering timeless lessons wrapped in plainspoken truth.

December 25, 2024
Sonya Massey Sonya Massey

Editorial

BIG MAMA SAID: We Must Sing a Song for Sonya

In America, our credit score follows us everywhere. It determines where we live, what car we drive, and even the job we can land....

September 13, 2024
Advertisement