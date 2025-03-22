Soul Rep continues 30 Years of Cultural Excellence

Regional Premiere of Charlayne Woodard’s Charming Play, Pretty Fire set for April

DALLAS — Soul Rep Theatre Company will continue its 30th Anniversary year with PRETTY FIRE, the regional premiere of celebrated Broadway actress and playwright, Charlayne Woodard’s inspirational autobiographical tale of growing up during the Civil Rights Era, April 11 – April 19 at The Latino Cultural Center, near downtown Dallas.

Soul Rep Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director, Tonya Holloway will direct this charming, witty, and moving play deemed by critics as “layered with great humor and warm and skillfully structured.”

PRETTY FIRE takes place at the heart of an African American family, weaving together stories of love, strength, and resilience. In the autobiographical tale, Charlayne Woodard shares her vivid memories of childhood.

The play is typically performed as a one-woman show, exploring her birth in Albany, New York to her upbringing in the Jim Crow South, however, Soul Rep’s production, under the direction of Holloway, will feature two dynamic actresses, and incorporate both film and live performance.

Soul Rep company member and veteran actress, Renee Miche’al and local actress, CD Love will star in the production that is abundant with heartwarming family moments, poignant cultural commentary, humor, and hope.

Since its inception, Soul Rep Theatre Company has been dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices, particularly those of Black women playwrights. Holloway explains, “As Black women, we often find ourselves being the wranglers of narratives about OUR lives.

Whether setting the story straight, or writing it from a new perspective, it’s important to be a part of the lineage of griots that pulsates the richness of the Black experience throughout the communities and across the nation.” PRETTY FIRE is the embodiment of that spirit. Soul Rep Theatre, the recent recipient of the 2025 Irma P Hall Theatrical Excellence Award, is thrilled to be continuing its 30th year with this powerful play that embodies a rich storytelling legacy central to many Soul Rep productions.

