In Full Bloom

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Omega Alpha Omega chapter celebrated 10 years of existence during “A Decade in Bloom” day party on March 9, 2025 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.

Attendees showed up in bright colors and floral designs, feasted on a buffet, had drinks from the bar, took numerous photos and made moves on the dance floor to music from DJ She Real.

AKA OAO serves the communities of Frisco, Denton, Little Elm, Prosper and The Colony, Texas. These North Texas cities have definitely felt the impact of the sorority and its commitment to “service to all mankind.”

Congratulations on 10 years of benefiting communities!