Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

In Full Bloom

Published

Sorority celebrates 10 years of service

By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor
Texas Metro News

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority,
Incorporated® Omega Alpha
Omega chapter celebrated its 10
year anniversary

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Omega Alpha Omega chapter celebrated 10 years of existence during “A Decade in Bloom” day party on March 9, 2025 at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.

Attendees showed up in bright colors and floral designs, feasted on a buffet, had drinks from the bar, took numerous photos and made moves on the dance floor to music from DJ She Real.

ADVERTISEMENT

AKA OAO serves the communities of Frisco, Denton, Little Elm, Prosper and The Colony, Texas. These North Texas cities have definitely felt the impact of the sorority and its commitment to “service to all mankind.”

Congratulations on 10 years of benefiting communities!

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

AKA Northeast Texas Cluster Retreat AKA Northeast Texas Cluster Retreat

News

AKA Northeast Texas Cluster Retreat

Welcome to all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated South Central Region who will convene in Frisco this weekend, Nov. 2, 2024, for...

November 2, 2024

News

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ®, Alpha Xi Omega Chapter Hosts Family Flourish: A Health Fair for All Ages

A Community Event Offering Free Mammograms, Dental Exams, Vision Assessments, Blood Pressure Checks and More!

September 19, 2024

Lifestyle

Frenzy at Fanzo in Frisco

Debate watchers pack the house at local sports bar

September 11, 2024
A young Kamala Harris on the campus of Howard University. A young Kamala Harris on the campus of Howard University.

News

COMMITTED

‘This is a Bond for Life:’ From Sisterhood to the Presidential Race

September 6, 2024
Advertisement