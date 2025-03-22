Trans Journalists Association names co-exec directors

Special from TJA

Tre’vell Anderson and Kae Petrin are the TJA’s new co-executive directors.

With a mission of promoting accurate, nuanced coverage of trans rights and communities in the media and fostering the careers of gender-expansive journalists has never been more urgent, according to a release from the Trans Journalists Association.

To supportincreased needs in these times, the TJA recently announced the hiring of its first two staff members: co-executive directors Tre’vell Anderson and Kae Petrin.

“We are so excited to have Tre’vell and Kae as co-executive directors,” said TJA board president Minami Funakoshi. “They have both been vital voices in the community, with clear visions about how the TJA can grow, and we are so fortunate to have them on the team.”

Anderson is an award-winning journalist, noted podcast host, and authoress whose reporting has been published by the Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, Out, and TIME, among other publications. As a former chapter president and national board member of the National Association of Black Journalists, they’ve long been active in advocating on behalf of journalists of diverse backgrounds.”

Anderson, who will serve in a full-time capacity, also developed the TJA’s new Level Up stipends program .

“I’m honored to be joining the TJA as one of their inaugural co-directors, especially at this pivotal time for our community,” Anderson said. “I look forward to working alongside Kae and the TJA Board as we meet our members’ needs and educate and hold accountable the news and media ecosystem.”

Petrin helped cofound the TJA in 2020 and has since run many of the organization’s internal operations as interim executive director, which was a volunteer role.

An accountability journalist with a decade of experience in local media, they currently work as a Data & Graphics Reporter on Civic News Company’s data visuals team. Petrin will serve in a part-time capacity to keep leadership continuity and assess the organization’s needs as it grows.

“This organization started as four-dozen journalists in a support channel. It’s pretty astonishing that we’ve grown from an all-volunteer team with a few thousand dollars to hiring actual staff in less than two years. That’s thanks to the dedication of trans journalists who built space for ourselves in journalism,” said Petrin. “I’m honored to have shepherded the journey and excited for what comes next.”

The Trans Journalists Association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional membership organization that promotes accurate, nuanced coverage of trans rights and communities in the media and fosters the careers of gender-expansive journalists.

Since its founding in 2020, the TJA has worked with newsrooms, affinity groups, and journalism-supporting organizations to discuss best practices for covering trans people in all contexts.

As part of that work, TJA maintains a style guide that aims to address common and complex questions that arise when reporting on our communities.

TJA also produces a workplace guide that includes safety resources, newsroom policy best practices, and other resources. Members span the globe and represent a vast spectrum of media formats, experience levels, and coverage areas.

