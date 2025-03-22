Our Voices: TJC carries high and lights the torch of Democracy

By: Barbara Arnwine

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) just returned from Selma Jubilee in Selma, Alabama. TJC held interactive GenZ Young Millennial programming honoring the spirit of the 60th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

During our 4 days of engagement, we were constantly reminded of the parallels of the struggle of John Lewis, Amelia Boynton, and many other historical voting rights leaders in their fight to establish the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and today’s fight to protect the gains of the Voting Rights Act.

Although this year’s bridge crossing was not met with the batons, horses, tear gas, and beatings as it was in 1965, the imminent threat looming over voting rights and civil rights under mean-spirited actions of the Trump Administration was ever present..

TJC heavily invests in the inclusion, involvement, and investment in our nation’s GenZ, Young Millennials, and now Gen Alpha, and considers their presence essential in the battle for racial justice in America. TJC’s programming in Selma represented this commitment.

TJC’s traditional Selma Voting Rights Series held on Saturday was anchored by a GenZ Luncheon. This year several of the living footsoldiers attended the GenZ workshop session to demonstrate their support of the efforts of GenZ to stand for voting rights.

Undoubtedly, our Democracy is under extreme attack by the new Trump Administration. Under a distorted and racially divisive anti-diversity equity and inclusion framework, this Administration continues to destroy the entirety of the federal civil rights law enforcement. The Trump administration is rescinding decades old civil rights Executive Orders and eviscerating civil rights enforcement in the federal agencies. TJC is actively working with litigators to challenge these illegal and often unconstitutional actions of the Trump Administration.

TJC is also taking affirmative measures to support racial justice. TJC has launched its #NoDEINoBUY Campaign. We’ve supported the National Economic Blackout. Wonderfully, tens of thousands have gotten involved in these campaigns. US corporations have an obligation to oppose the Trump Administration’s attacks on our democracy, DEI, and the social safety net.

In another proactive measure, on March 5, 2025, Congresswoman Terri Sewell reintroduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. TJC enthusiastically and unconditionally supports the reintroduction of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and will fight for its enactment.

TJC unites with all those to oppose and defeat efforts to destroy the social safety net including Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, CHIPS, and all programs to help the poor in the US and abroad. For that reason, we salute Congressman Al Green for his courageous protest against policies endangering social security, Medicaid, and Medicare, during the joint session of Congress address.

In these times, we refuse to be silent, complacent, or fearful! It is imperative that we fight forward in the courts; fight forward in the streets; fight forward at the ballot box; and fight forward for a brighter, more inclusive, diverse, and greater America!

Our foreparents gave their blood, sweat, and yes, even their lives to the fight for civil rights, economic opportunity, and our voting rights. Even in the face of an awful, corrupt, and vicious Trump Administration, TJC will not retreat and drop the torch, but will hold tighter to the torch of democracy and light more democracy torches as we light the way forward in our demand for a truly just, and inclusive MultiRacial Democracy!

Barbara Arnwine Esq. – Founder/President

Daryl Jones Esq. – Board Chair

Barbara Arnwine, Esq., founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition, was a guest on State of the Union Democracy with Roland Martin.