Arlington National Cemetery Website Erases Links on Black Veterans

Published

Special from Black Virginia News

From Fergie Reid, Jr: @90For90 A poster from the 1971 Va. HoD elections, paid for by the Henrico Co., Va. Democratic Committee, promoting their slate. At that time, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus had 3 members. The first, & founding member is in this photo. He’s about to be 100 y.o. @HenricoDems

Arlington National Cemetery has erased links to information related to historic Black members of the U.S. military. They’ve done the same regarding addition information on their website regarding women and Hispanics.

The action comes under the direction of former Fox News host and current Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Efforts at the Department of Defense to erase Black people in the name of anti-diversity and inclusion began as a reaction to an executive order by President Trump on day one of his administration.

“I think the single dumbest phrase in military history is ‘diversity is our strength’ said Defense Sec. Hegseth on Feb. 7, 2025. The anti-Black attack on diversity and inclusion by the Trump Administration has been relentless.

The Trump Administration’s anti-Black and anti-diversity campaign would appear to be an effort to mirror the way the U.S. government looked in the 1950s and 1960s.

The U.S. military was racially integrated 77 years ago on July 26, 1948 after President Harry S. Truman signed Executive Order 9981. That order mandated equal treatment and opportunity in the U.S. armed forces regardless of race, color or religion.

According to the Washington Post a “cemetery spokesperson confirmed Friday [March 14, 2025] that it removed internal links directing users to web pages listing the dozens of ‘Notable Graves’ of Black, Hispanic and female veterans and their spouses.”

Readers could formally view information regarding those buried at the storied cemetery. Subjects of that supplemental information include Gen. Colin L. Powell, members of the Tuskegee Airmen and members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female Women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas during World War II. A recent Netflix movie, The Six Triple Eight, featured the unit.

