NNPA Launches ‘Missing & Black 2025’ Campaign to Spotlight Disparities in Media

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire

The NNPA World News app has unveiled the Missing & Black 2025 Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at addressing the glaring disparities in media coverage and law enforcement response to missing Black individuals. The campaign seeks to bring long-overdue visibility, resources, and justice to the thousands of missing Black children, women, and men whose cases are frequently overlooked. “With an alarming disparity in coverage and urgency between cases involving people of color and their white counterparts, this initiative calls for collective action to change the narrative and ensure that all missing persons in America receive the responsive attention that they deserve,” said Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

Statistics from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) reveal that Black people make up nearly 40% of all missing persons cases in the United States, despite representing just 14.4% of the national population, according to the Pew Research Center. Research consistently shows that cases involving missing Black individuals receive substantially less media coverage, resulting in fewer search efforts, diminished resources, and a lower rate of case resolution. The NNPA said its Missing & Black 2025 Campaign plans to harness digital storytelling, social media outreach, and community partnerships to challenge implicit biases and elevate the urgency surrounding missing Black individuals. Supporters and interested participants can engage with the campaign by downloading the NNPA World News App, visiting BlackPressUSA.com, or following Black Press USA on social platforms using the hashtag #MissingandBlack2025.

“The Black community has to stop depending on mainstream white media to fairly and consistently report on missing Black children, women, and men.” said Carolyn Davis, owner of CDAG International and the architect of the NNPA World News App and the Missing & Black 2025 Campaign. “It will never happen. We need to utilize our own resources and networks such as the NNPA to keep these missing individuals in the public eye so they will not be forgotten,” Davis continued. “We need to show the world that you don’t have to be a blonde, thin, White woman to be valued by society.”

Separate from this campaign, the Black and Missing Foundation, Inc. (BAMFI)—founded by Natalie Wilson and Derricka Wilson—continues its work to spotlight these cases. In collaboration with the Washington Association of Black Journalists (WABJ), BAMFI has launched a media task force to push for fair and balanced media coverage. “Our mission is to ensure that all missing persons, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or geography, receive equal media coverage,” said Natalie Wilson. “By working together with WABJ, we are creating a pathway for journalists to remove unintentional bias and establish a fairer, more consistent approach to reporting these cases.” Philip Lewis, president of WABJ, stressed the urgency of actionable change. “This task force is about more than just words — it’s about action. Through education, collaboration, and advocacy, we will empower journalists to eliminate disparities in coverage and create a more just and responsible media landscape,” Lewis said.

The NNPA campaign also seeks to engage high-profile figures like Roland Martin, D.L. Hughley, and Rickey Smiley to regularly highlight missing Black individuals, like the widespread attention given to white women. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, known for his dedication to racial justice issues, has expressed interest in addressing this crisis, having previously discussed the matter on Smiley’s show. “The case of Gabby Petito was turned into a national spectacle, complete with a movie. Meanwhile, missing Black women barely warrant a mention,” a campaign organizer noted. “It’s unacceptable, and this initiative is determined to change that.” The NNPA campaign also seeks to make it commonplace for media personalities to mention missing Black individuals daily, aiming to shift the public’s awareness through repetition and sustained visibility. BlackPressUSA.com, which has run a series on missing Black and missing over the past six years, features missing Black individuals daily, offering a vital resource for families searching for answers.