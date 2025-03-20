My Truth: Go Figure!

By: Cheryl Smith

Well, another Black History Month or African American History Month has come and gone.

There was something different about this year’s month. It was still short and it was packed with a lot of activities, however; there was something else going on, and the month seemed especially grueling.

Well, at least for me!

I don’t know if it was because of all the chaos going on in the world where the inexcusable language, and actions and inactions of those in leadership left much to be desired, or that news cycles were filled with stuff that made you shake your head.

Whatever the case, it was kind of tough, and I heard so many people talking about protecting their peace and preserving their health, as well as seeking counseling.

I thought a lot about the folks whose shoulders I stand on — some I knew, while others I only read about or heard about.

Then too, I thought about those unborn and what will they be saying about the world I live in today. Would they be saying I left this world in a better place than when I got here? Will they say I did everything I could to make this world a better place?

Talking to folks around the world, I’ve heard some very disparaging words about the United States.

Folks cannot believe some of the things that are happening in this country.

They figure that since I am a journalist, I have all the answers.

Well, they have a lot more figuring to do because I, too, have a lot of unanswered questions.

As we talk about mental health awareness, I’m just remembering a time when I was challenged and I would say daily bad times don’t last forever. Good people do! What can I say?

Good people, these are bad times, and it’s not the first time. Nor will it be the last. So please don’t give up. Hang in there and by all means, protect your peace.

