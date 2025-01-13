OBIT: ETHEL JEWEL COLEMAN

ETHEL JEWEL COLEMAN

ETHEL JEWEL COLEMAN, whose spirit shone as brightly as the stars she admired, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 84. Born on September 29, 1940, in the quaint town of Clarksville, Texas, Ethel was a beacon of love and faith, touching the lives of all who knew her.

With a heart that overflowed with warmth, she dedicated her life to home health care, offering nurturing compassion to those in need. Ethel’s outspoken and outgoing nature drew others to her, and her friends and family alike cherished moments filled with laughter and joy. A graduate of Clarksville Cheatham High School, Class of 1959, she carried the lessons of kindness and generosity with her throughout her life.

Ethel’s love for her family was unwavering, and her devotion to her faith in God was profound. She infused her home with love and laughter, often sharing her joys and passions with those around her. Her hobbies weren’t just pastimes; they were a part of the vibrant fabric of her life—whether it was the thrill of a night at the casinos, the camaraderie of bingo with friends, or the joy of playing cards with family, Ethel lived each moment fully.

Her travels painted pictures of distant lands in her heart, but it was her kitchen that reflected her nurturing spirit. Ethel’s cooking was legendary, an expression of her love that brought people together around a warm table.

As we gather to celebrate her life, we invite friends and family to honor Ethel’s remarkable journey. A viewing will take place on January 12, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas. Following the viewing, a Wake service will begin at 4:15 PM, allowing us to join together in remembrance. The funeral service, a heartfelt farewell, will commence the following day, January 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

Ethel Jewel Coleman may have departed from this earthly realm, but her legacy of love, strength, and faith will forever resonate in the hearts of those she leaves behind. In her vibrant spirit, we find comfort, and in our shared memories, she will never truly be gone.

