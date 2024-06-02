Kardal Coleman, Chair Dallas County Democratic Party

Kardal Coleman

On Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 counts by a jury of his peers in the historic hush money trial. Donald Trump is the first president to ever face criminal charges, and the only former president to ever be convicted of a felony crime.

Accusations of corruption have plagued the Trump presidency since before the former president formally took office. In 2016, Donald Trump infamously solicited Russian intervention during a debate in the midst of an FBI investigation into attempted election fraud, then, when faced with legal accountability in 2022, suggested the Constitution be “terminated.”

Since then, Donald Trump has made repeated attempts to weaken our democracy, resulting in multiple criminal cases against the former president for his involvement in unduly influencing and interfering with US elections.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kardal Coleman issued the following statement:

“Donald Trump has spent the last eight years using his power, privilege, and influence to evade justice. Yesterday he learned, no one is above the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

This much is clear: Donald Trump has no interest in protecting the American people; instead of ‘draining the swamp,’ as president, he will use his political lackeys to erect an extralegal justice system that is only available to him. For most Americans, a felony conviction means losing access to housing, job security, and more–for Trump, it means he might be president. Now it is in the voters’ hands to hold him accountable.”

Donald Trump’s legal problems will continue to follow him into November. In In 2023, Donald Trump was found liable in a sexual abuse case, and is currently indicted in three election interference cases in addition to the New York hush money trial.