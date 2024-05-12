Superb Woman: Kenya Wilson

At Communities Foundation of Texas, Kenya Wilson is the Director for Educate Texas’ College and Career Readiness team where she provides technical assistance to designated Early College High Schools (ECHS), and Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECHs). Kenya also leads the Educate Texas Districtwide STEM Initiative, preparing and connecting Southern Dallas County schools and students to college and career opportunities in STEM-related sectors. Kenya worked as a physical therapist before becoming a teacher. She has taught biomedical science, biology, physics and chemistry in the Dallas ISD, Uplift and Lancaster ISD. She received a bachelor’s in physical therapy from Florida A&M University and master’s in education administration from Grand Canyon University.
