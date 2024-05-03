Superb Woman: Kendra L. Beck

Kendra L. Beck is the kind of educator you want your children to know because she cares. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was initiated at Texas Tech University and recently became a Silver Star, celebrating her 25th year as a member. Kendra is an experienced Assistant Principal with a demonstrated history of working in the primary/secondary education industry. She is skilled in classroom management, lesson planning, educational technology, differentiated instruction, and curriculum development. A strong education professional with a Masters in Education Administration focused in Education Leadership from Lamar University.