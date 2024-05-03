Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Style & Fashion

Superb Woman: Kendra L. Beck

Published

Kendra L. Beck is the kind of educator you want your children to know because she cares. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was initiated at Texas Tech University and recently became a Silver Star, celebrating her 25th year as a member. Kendra is an experienced Assistant Principal with a demonstrated history of working in the primary/secondary education industry. She is skilled in classroom management, lesson planning, educational technology, differentiated instruction, and curriculum development. A strong education professional with a Masters in Education Administration focused in Education Leadership from Lamar University.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Brandi Russell Wallace Brandi Russell Wallace

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Brandi Russell Wallace

Brandi Russell Wallace is an entrepreneur and Senior Design Director at JCPenney. She studied Mathematics at Spelman College and then Fashion Design at Parsons...

1 day ago
Abyah Wynn Abyah Wynn

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Abyah Wynn

Abyah Wynn is the co-founder and Managing Director of Twenty65 Fund. A pioneer for women of color in venture capital, she has built profitable...

2 days ago
Jamila Thomas Jamila Thomas

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jamila Thomas

Jamila Thomas is a 2019 Presidential Leadership Scholar. The graduate of Florida A&M University with a B.S. and MBA in business, she received a...

3 days ago
Arian Simone Arian Simone

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Arian Simone

Arian Simone is a General Partner & Co-Founder at the Fearless Fund and CEO of Arian Simone Enterprises, Arian Simone is a best-selling author...

4 days ago
Advertisement