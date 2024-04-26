Congressman Marc Veasey visits Irving ISD Middle School

Congressman Marc Veasey and 8th grade students from Johnson Middle School in Irving, Texas.

By Dorothy J. Gentry

Contributing Writer

Photos: Dorothy J. Gentry

During a visit to a local middle school Thursday morning, Congressman Marc Veasey asked a 7th grade student in Katie Mining’s Reading/Language Arts class if he liked reading.

The student hesitated, then answered truthfully, “A little bit.”

Congressman Marc Veasey testing the wind turbine controls at Johnson Middle School in Irving.

Veasey thanked him for his answer then gave the whole class advice on making the most of their education.

“Read as much as you can. In my job I have to read,” he told the students at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School in Irving ISD. “Being a congressman, I have legislation I have to read, summaries about committee hearings and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congressman Marc Veasey visits the 7th grade class of Reading-Language Arts teacher Katie Mining

“A lot of the things you are learning here now, it seems hard to believe but it will help you when you go out into the workplaces,” Veasey said. “So just learning how to understand things in context and learning how to look for key words and understanding what’s important, what’s not as important – it doesn’t seem like it when you’re doing this work now – but you will definitely need it when you get older.”

Congressman Marc Veasey during an assembly at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School in Irving.

Veasey is a member of the United States House of Representatives for Texas’s 33rd congressional district, which includes parts of Irving. He toured Johnson Middle School (JMS), the first net-zero school in the state of Texas and one of the largest net-zero educational facilities in the country.

The 152,250 square foot campus serves more than 700 students in the sixth through eighth grades. The principal is Trenton Nickerson.

Congressman Marc Veasey presents a certificate of honor to Johnson Middle School computer and technology teacher Patrick Yates

At JMS, energy is generated on site through solar panels across the building’s roof and turbines. It also features interactive displays to help engage students and visitors. It uses geothermal heating, solar panel technology, wind turbines, rainwater harvesting techniques, smart solar management and cutting-edge efficiencies to ensure it creates more energy than it uses every 12 months.

Congressman Marc Veasey speaking to students at Johnson Middle School’s VILS computer lab class.

“This is my first time here and I think this a really cool school,” Veasey told the staff and students assembled for his visit. “Obviously, it’s a very unique school with displays and wind turbines on the school property, that’s not something you normally see at a school that’s kind of cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congressman Marc Veasey talking with 7th grade students in Reading-Language Arts class at Johnson Middle School.

Veasey encouraged the students to be inspired and “really take advantage of some of the things here and the teachers that are helping you. I think you have a real big advantage going to school here. There’s a lot of curiosity that is in this school that you would otherwise have to go out of your way to learn about. But for you all, it’s right here at your fingertips.”

Congressman Marc Veasey talking with JMS student McKenzie Pleasant about the school’s natural filtration system.

During his visit, Veasey visited classrooms and talked with teachers and students, and also toured the school’s Verizon Innovative Learning Schools technology lab where students showcased their latest technology project.

Congressman Marc Veasey talking with the college and career ready class – AVID – at Johnson Middle School.

His visit also included a short ceremony in the school’s gym where he was treated to performances from the school’s band and orchestra members. He spoke to students and staff in attendance and presented certificates to some of the school and district personnel.

Johnson Middle School 7th Grade Reading Teacher Katie Mining and her class visits with Congressman Marc Veasey

Veasey, who spent time as a substitute teacher early in his career, shared his advice for students trying to reach their goals.

“I would say time management, prioritization, and figuring out ways to stay driven, those are the three biggest things, and surrounding yourself with other kids that are positive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Middle School Band members with Congressman Marc Veasey

McKenzie Pleasant, an eighth grader at JMS who is also a student leader with the school’s Girls Group, said meeting the congressman “was really cool. I enjoyed what he had to say and getting to meet him. I had a lot of fun.”

As he was preparing to leave, Veasey continued to marvel at the school and what it offers its students.

Students in the Johnson Middle School VILS Computer Class show their work to Congressman Marc Veasey.

“The sky’s the limit for these kids and this school is really showing that. This is what today’s school should look like,” he said. “This is an awesome experience. I love what you are doing here (at JMS). It takes kids outside of the box and it’s not your typical type of school.”

Veasey added that he is concerned about the state of education in Texas.

Trenton Nickerson, Principal, Lady Bird Johnson Middle School, visits with Congressman Marc Veasey

“I think the state is looking for any excuse it can to not invest more in public education and we need to be investing a lot more in public education, we need to be investing a lot more in how our kids learn,” he said. “I think that the state really has a responsibility to invest as much in our public schools and figure out ways to keep schools fresh and new and creative and keep curriculum new to be able to adapt to kids of all different learning styles and all curiosities.”

ADVERTISEMENT