Ex-Officer Involved In George Floyd’s Murder Completes Federal Sentence

By Black Information Network
George Floyd
A former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the 2020 murder of George Floyd has completed his federal prison sentence but remains in custody, WCCO News reports.

Ex-officer Thomas Lane was convicted in February 2022 of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to provide medical care during the fatal arrest in the summer of 2020. Lane was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison.

Body camera footage caught Lane holding Floyd’s legs as Derek Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck, killing him.

Lane was also handed down a three-year sentence on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The former officer was serving his state penalty at the same time as his federal sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado.

According to a Minnesota Department of Corrections, Lane is expected to complete his state sentence in federal prison. He is set to be released from his Minnesota sentence and into supervision on August 20. Lane’s full sentence is scheduled to expire in August 2025.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson originally recommended Lane serve his time in Duluth’s Federal Prison Camp, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons sent him to the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in part due to safety concerns.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network.

