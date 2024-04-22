‘I simply feel blessed:’ Champion Talladega gymnast gets NIL deal with beauty brand

By Brandon King

Photo: Kyrstin Johnson/Instagram

Talladega College gymnast Krystin Johnson made history at the recent USA Gymnastics Collegiate Nationals Championships with a victory in the vault.

She joined Fisk University’s Morgan Price as the second HBCU gymnast to win a collegiate national championship

Johnson is also securing victories off the apparatus. She recently scored a NIL deal with Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Kaleidoscope is a game changer! Getting my Afro ready before I competed at Nationals yesterday! Go get yours and tell'em KJ sent cha! Use KYRSTIN_JOHNSON for 15% off your total purchase! #kaleidoscopehairproducts #Naturalhair #afronation pic.twitter.com/FUNJHbcuuM ADVERTISEMENT — Kyrstin Johnson (@KjFlips05) April 16, 2024

Kaleidoscope Hair Products was created in 2014 by New Orleans-based hairstylist Jessica Duaprt. She is known to her 2 million followers on social media as @darealBBJudy. The brand retailed in Sally Beauty, Target, and Walmart stores.

In addition to her agreement with Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Johnson has deals with a Black-owned Good Girl Energy T-Shirt Brand and SUPLMNT, the first black-owned insulated water bottle company.

Stay Hydrated! My new go to insulated water bottle by @SUPLMNT. Get yours at Https:// https://t.co/3QdLXZY8qQ. Use coupon code:

KyrstinFlips and save on your total purchase! I Bet you'll find a color(s) that you love!

Tell'em KJ sent cha! pic.twitter.com/fCZYxbJBep — Kyrstin Johnson (@KjFlips05) April 19, 2024

“What I can really say about that is that I’m happy to be working with these Black-owned businesses, including Positive Girl & Company, which Tabitha Brown supports also,” Johnson told HBCU Sports.

She also hints at more opportunities in her future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am super excited about a couple of others that I’m not at liberty to say at this moment,” said Johnson. “I simply feel blessed.”