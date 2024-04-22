‘I simply feel blessed:’ Champion Talladega gymnast gets NIL deal with beauty brand

By Brandon King
Talladega College gymnast Krystin Johnson made history at the recent USA Gymnastics Collegiate Nationals Championships with a victory in the vault.
She joined Fisk University’s Morgan Price as the second HBCU gymnast to win a collegiate national championship
Johnson is also securing victories off the apparatus. She recently scored a NIL deal with Kaleidoscope Hair Products.
Kaleidoscope Hair Products was created in 2014 by New Orleans-based hairstylist Jessica Duaprt. She is known to her 2 million followers on social media as @darealBBJudy. The brand retailed in Sally Beauty, Target, and Walmart stores.
In addition to her agreement with Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Johnson has deals with a Black-owned Good Girl Energy T-Shirt Brand and SUPLMNT, the first black-owned insulated water bottle company.
“What I can really say about that is that I’m happy to be working with these Black-owned businesses, including Positive Girl & Company, which Tabitha Brown supports also,” Johnson told HBCU Sports.
She also hints at more opportunities in her future.
“I am super excited about a couple of others that I’m not at liberty to say at this moment,” said Johnson. “I simply feel blessed.”