Superb Woman: Patricia Mims-Brooks

Patricia Mims-Brooks hails from Bastrop, TX., where she graduated from Bastrop High School. She studied at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M-Commerce). The owner of Brooks Insurance Brokers, LLC, she is a former employee of T-Mobile and she has worked for several Fortune 500 companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, W.R. Grace Oil and Gas, Diamond Shamrock, Verizon, and Comerica Bank; to name a few. A community servant, she has volunteered for the Dallas Urban League of Greater Dallas for 36+ years and served as Dallas Urban League Guild President for two terms. Before becoming president, she served as Secretary, Treasurer, and Liaison. Patricia loves serving the senior community and others with their healthcare and life insurance needs.