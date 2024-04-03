Superb Woman: Patricia Mims-Brooks

Patricia Mims-Brooks hails from Bastrop, TX., where she graduated from Bastrop High School. She studied at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M-Commerce). The owner of Brooks Insurance Brokers, LLC, she is a former employee of T-Mobile and she has worked for several Fortune 500 companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, W.R. Grace Oil and Gas, Diamond Shamrock, Verizon, and Comerica Bank; to name a few. A community servant, she has volunteered for the Dallas Urban League of Greater Dallas for 36+ years and served as Dallas Urban League Guild President for two terms. Before becoming president, she served as Secretary, Treasurer, and Liaison. Patricia loves serving the senior community and others with their healthcare and life insurance needs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Semaj Garrett is the founder and managing attorney at The Garrett Law Office (The GLO) specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and employment law....
Superb Woman
Loren Parker-Jackson is the Senior Legal Counsel at Law Office Loren Parker-Jackson, P.C. She has been practicing law for 40+ years and her areas of practice...
Superb Woman
Ursula Carlisle is a Project & Program Manager, Client Implementation Lead, Web Developer, and businesswoman as owner of Dottie Tech. A seasoned and highly accomplished business-savvy professional...
Superb Woman
Margarette Galloway is the National President of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., an organization for educators. She was elected at the...