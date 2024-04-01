Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Margarette Galloway

Published

Margarette Galloway
Margarette Galloway

Margarette Galloway is the National President of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., an organization for educators. She was elected at the 98th conclave and is celebrating her 40th anniversary in 2024. She enjoyed 42 years in the Dallas Independent School District. Galloway also dedicated her time to holding leadership positions in the sorority locally, regionally, and nationally. The Sulfur Springs, Texas native attended Jarvis Christian College (now University). Her presidential term lasts until 2025 for this member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and she admits this is a very exciting time in her life, especially as she presided over the Centennial Celebrations in 2023 when the organization turned 100 years old.

