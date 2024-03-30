Black Business: R. Je’nee Beauty

R. Je’nee Beauty was created by CEO & Founder Rasheda Bell. Rasheda’s focuses on providing superior quality beauty products that make you feel and look special on any given day. The products are ALL-NATURAL, CRUELTY-FREE, VEGAN, AND PARABEN-FREE. Her customers are the top priority and the goal is to satisfy each of you. R. Je’nee Beauty intends to give you the most pleasant shopping experience possible.

