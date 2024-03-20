Black Business: Hair ‘N’ Tingz LLC

HAIR ‘N’ TINGZ LLC has delivered results since opening in 2016. Their goal is to provide the world with quality cranial prosthetic wigs and custom braid wigs. They provided non-surgical hair loss solutions for women and men. They are accepting medical insurance, FSA & HSA, and Care Credit to cover the cost of medical wigs and hair toppers. Veterans can get their wig 100% Covered by Veterans Affairs. Go to the website to get information on their services and book appointments.

324 E Beltline Rd., Suite 602, Desoto 972-597-7521 or 682-222-3509, https://hairntingz.com/