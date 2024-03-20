Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Hair ‘N’ Tingz LLC

Published

Hair ‘N’ Tingz LLC

HAIR ‘N’ TINGZ LLC has delivered results since opening in 2016. Their goal is to provide the world with quality cranial prosthetic wigs and custom braid wigs. They provided non-surgical hair loss solutions for women and men. They are accepting medical insurance, FSA & HSA, and Care Credit to cover the cost of medical wigs and hair toppers. Veterans can get their wig 100% Covered by Veterans Affairs. Go to the website to get information on their services and book appointments.

324 E Beltline Rd., Suite 602, Desoto 972-597-7521 or 682-222-3509, https://hairntingz.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Designer Christian Apparel Designer Christian Apparel

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Designer Christian Apparel

By Tofi Designer Christian Apparel offers Christian T-shirts and custom screen printing and embroidery for t-shirts, uniforms, golf shirts, polos, sweatshirts, caps, jackets, bags,...

5 hours ago
Kouture Expressions Unlimited Kouture Expressions Unlimited

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Kouture Expressions Unlimited

Want to indulge yourself in the extraordinary, not the ordinary. Meet Kouture Expressions Unlimited, LLC (KEU) it is an event design management company specializing...

2 days ago
Tammy Conner Salon Tammy Conner Salon

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Tammy Conner Salon

Meet the native of Dallas, Texas, Tammy is a natural hair stylist with over 27 years of experience specializing in length retention, growth, protection,...

3 days ago
Toccara Melvin Toccara Melvin

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Tahj Graham

Welcome to the world of Tahj Graham, a dedicated business professional based in the vibrant Dallas-Ft Worth Metroplex. With a profound passion for empowering...

4 days ago
Advertisement