Black Business: Motivating Minds Mental Health Counseling PLLC.

Motivating Minds Mental Health Counseling PLLC.

Meet Khiara Mills, “Reaching your full potential should not take a toll on your mental health nor be a stressful experience. Doing so will create a sense of meaning in your life that you’re missing.” Khiara is a Licensed Professional Counselor located in Dallas. Adults and teens of all racial and ethnic backgrounds seek her out for services, African American/Black and other minority adults and teens of color specifically find value in her services. Visit the website explore the services and sign up for a free consultation.

https://motivatingmindscounseling.com/ msha.ke/motivatingmills

