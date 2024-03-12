Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Tony’s Infused Honey

Tony’s Infused Honey

Tony’s Infused Honey, is a sweet endeavor rooted in tradition, pride, and family spirit. Founded in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, this honey company stands as a testament to the dedication and resilience of its veteran owner and close-knit family. The family’s hands-on approach ensures that each batch is crafted with care, from hive to table. Indulge in the goodness of Tony’s Infused Honey, where tradition meets innovation. Visit the website to shop the flavors of DFW.

https://www.tonysinfusedhoney.com/

