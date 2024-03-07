Connect with us

Obits

MARCUS DECARLOS BROWN

Marcus DeCarlos Brown was a beloved individual who touched the lives of many with his kind and humorous personality. Born on December 11, 1995, Marcus led a life full of adventures and joy. His warmth and outgoing nature made him a cherished friend to those around him.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marcus DeCarlos Brown on February 14, 2024. While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the beautiful life he lived.

The services to honor Marcus will be held at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory in Dallas, TX, on February 29, 2024. A visitation will take place from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, where friends and family can gather to pay their respects.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will follow on March 1, 2024, at the House of Refuge Pentecostal Church in Dallas, TX. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM to commemorate Marcus’s life and the impact he had on all those who knew him.

Marcus DeCarlos Brown will be remembered for his kind heart, his laughter that lit up any room, and his adventurous spirit that inspired others to live life to the fullest. May his legacy live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Rest in peace, Marcus DeCarlos Brown. Your light will continue to shine brightly in our memories.

Texas Metro News

