Black Business: Brooke Of Life Montessori Academy

Are you looking for a Montessori school for children? Meet Brooke of Life Montessori Academy serves families with children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years of age in Lancaster and surrounding areas. Montessori education is scarce in Southern Dallas and Brooke of Life will afford families a different opportunity that will help to broaden their child’s knowledge and the resources that are made available to them. Visit the website or stop by the Brooke Of Life Montessori Academy.

201 S. Dallas Ave., Lancaster.

https://www.care.com/b/l/brooke-of-life-montessori-academy/lancaster-tx