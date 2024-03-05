Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Taja Lee

Published

Taja Lee
Taja Lee

Taja Lee is an independent recruiter with 360 Recruit Pros. She’s experienced in communication, analytical skills, leadership, salary negotiations, and more. She has worked as a mortgage loan closer/funder at Homepoint Financial; insurance specialist/credentialing specialist for Texas Health Resources; claims specialist for CSA Insurance Group’ and customer service rep at Capital One. Taja attended Block High School and she received an associate degree in health/healthcare administration/management from the University of Phoenix. She is passionate about her work and she has developed a keen eye for identifying and matching top-tier talent with suitable positions. Let her put her experience to work for you.

