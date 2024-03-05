Superb Women: Taja Lee

Taja Lee

Taja Lee is an independent recruiter with 360 Recruit Pros. She’s experienced in communication, analytical skills, leadership, salary negotiations, and more. She has worked as a mortgage loan closer/funder at Homepoint Financial; insurance specialist/credentialing specialist for Texas Health Resources; claims specialist for CSA Insurance Group’ and customer service rep at Capital One. Taja attended Block High School and she received an associate degree in health/healthcare administration/management from the University of Phoenix. She is passionate about her work and she has developed a keen eye for identifying and matching top-tier talent with suitable positions. Let her put her experience to work for you.