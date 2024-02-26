Willie B. Hearvey Jr.

Willie B. Hearvey Jr, passed away on February 9th, 2024. Born on December 19th, 1961 in Dallas, Texas, Willie lived a life filled with love, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to those around him.

Willie was a man known for his warm smile and kind heart. His personality was best described by one word: family. He truly cherished the bond he shared with every member of his family and made it a priority to create lasting memories with them.

Whether it was gathering around the dinner table for a delicious home-cooked meal or embarking on exciting adventures together, Willie valued the time he spent with his loved ones above all else.

Willie B. Hearvey Jr’s departure from this world leaves a void that will be felt by all who knew him. His generous nature and compassionate spirit touched countless lives, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have shared moments of joy and laughter with him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Willie’s family and friends during this difficult time. May they find solace in the joyful memories they shared with him and may Willie rest in eternal peace.

