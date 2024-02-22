Connect with us

City Manager Resignation Statement

T.C. Broadnax
T.C. Broadnax

It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served as Dallas City Manager for the last seven years. I am proud of what I have accomplished and am grateful for the support I received during my tenure. My sincere gratitude to the people of this great city for allowing me to serve and to make significant contributions to this community.

It is my hope that my departure provides the City Council an opportunity to reset, refocus, and transition to a new City Manager that continues to move the City forward and will allow for a more effective working relationship with the Mayor and the City Council moving forward.

During this transition, I am committed to working with the City Council and leadership team to ensure the continuity of programs, projects, and services to this community are not negatively impacted.

I wish Dallas ongoing success.

T.C. Broadnax, City Manager

