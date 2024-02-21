Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: WHO DAQ? Daiquiris

Published

WHO DAQ Daiquiris

Why the spot? “The Daiquiri Shoppe” has created an atmosphere where anyone 21 and over can either wind down or get it started. They have superb servers and excellent service. Large screens above the bar and foyer area to spark your interest while waiting and every seat is a good seat. Flavors by the gallon at “The Daiquiri Shoppe” for the connoisseurs of excellence. They have a great menu for dining. Clean, modern, comfortable, and a shortstop is what we bring to you at “The Daiquiri Shoppe”.

Two locations Grand Prairie (972) 262-7467 and Carrollton (469) 892-6537 https://www.thedaiquirishoppe.com/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

DeVonte's Inspiring Hands, LLC DeVonte's Inspiring Hands, LLC

Spotlight Story

Black Business: DeVonte’s Inspiring Hands, LLC

DeVonte’s Inspiring Hands LLC was established in August 2020. A small Black owned mobile business operating in the DFW metroplex. Thet offer event planning...

2 days ago
True Eye Center of Keller True Eye Center of Keller

Spotlight Story

Black Business: True Eye Center of Keller

Dr. Caleb is a board-certified, therapeutic optometrist, who specializes in the management, treatment, and prevention of eye diseases, routine eye care, and specialty contact...

3 days ago
Alopecian Beauty Co. Alopecian Beauty Co.

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Alopecian Beauty Co.

“Let the ideas you have today, benefit and inspire generations tomorrow “- Moneé E.M Sanders, The Founder of Alopecian Beauty Co. The mission of...

4 days ago
Grammy Awards Grammy Awards

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Timewise Virtual Agency, LLC

Timewise Virtual Agency outsourcing services drive results for clients, including reducing operating and overhead costs, strengthening customer service quality, and driving revenue for your...

5 days ago
Advertisement