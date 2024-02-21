Black Business: WHO DAQ? Daiquiris

Why the spot? “The Daiquiri Shoppe” has created an atmosphere where anyone 21 and over can either wind down or get it started. They have superb servers and excellent service. Large screens above the bar and foyer area to spark your interest while waiting and every seat is a good seat. Flavors by the gallon at “The Daiquiri Shoppe” for the connoisseurs of excellence. They have a great menu for dining. Clean, modern, comfortable, and a shortstop is what we bring to you at “The Daiquiri Shoppe”.

Two locations Grand Prairie (972) 262-7467 and Carrollton (469) 892-6537 https://www.thedaiquirishoppe.com/