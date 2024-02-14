Superb Woman: Teri Tobin

Teri Tobin

Happy birthday Teri Tobin!

She’s beautiful, smart and resourceful.

A graduate of Chaffey High School, the Howard University alum received her Associate’s Degree in Sociology from Mesa Community College and her Bachelor’s Degree in non-profit /public/organizational management from Arizona State University. Beautiful, smart, talented and resourceful, Teri is an employment professional with a wealth of experience and wisdom. The CEO of Sōl 2 Kēp Entertainment LLC; she has enjoyed stints as a career advisor for Maricopa County; employment specialist at Copa Health, and financial technical support at Convergys; to name a few. Teri loves to volunteer and she has mentored youth at the Narthex Youth Center and ACT-SO Newark Branch for decades.