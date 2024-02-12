Black Business: Brew City Kitchen & Cocktails

Brew City Kitchen & Cocktails is an American Soul restaurant, with a fine dining twist. They’ve created a dining experience that allows you to eat great food and listen to great music while you socialize. Their phone app is available. You can keep up with any updates they put out. You can also order food and drinks directly from the app. You will find them at 3427 E Trinity Mills Rd. Suite 700, Dallas Call for a reservation at (469) 469-8997 or visit the website.
