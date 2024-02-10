Turkey Leg Hut reportedly fires staff, including owner’s estranged husband

By Defender News Service

Reports indicate that The Turkey Leg Hut has been grappling with significant financial difficulties. This culminated in the sudden termination of over half of its workforce, including Lynn Price, one of the co-founders. The news of terminations follows closely on the heels of the public separation of the restaurant’s married owners.

Price took to Instagram recently to announce his abrupt termination, revealing that he and others received notification via email. Some employees have alleged that they have not been compensated for several months. In the email notification, a consultant cited the necessity to realign operational expenses with the restaurant’s financial circumstances as the reason behind the decision.

In response to his termination, Price expressed disbelief. “I can’t make this sh*t up,” he posted on social media. He co-founded The Turkey Leg Hut with his now-estranged wife, Nakia Holmes (formerly Nakia Price), in 2017.

Price posted on his Instagram account the alleged termination email that he and others received from a Senior Change Management consultant.

“This decision has been reached in the context of an extensive restructuring effort necessitated by the company’s imperative needs to align operational costs with our financial realities and strategic objectives,” the email read.

Last year, Nakia revealed marital discord between herself and Lynn, asserting that she had endured emotional and mental abuse from him. She described him as “cruel, emotionally abusive, and devoid of any empathy” in a social media post, adding that she looked forward to finding peace after overcoming these challenges.

In the wake of the terminations, some former employees have banded together to create a GoFundMe account to assist with their living expenses, including rent, food, and bills.

