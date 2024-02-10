Superb Woman: Dr. Shay Bills

Dr. Shay Bills

The founder and CEO of SEB Ministries and Enterprises, Dr. Shay Bills was born and raised in Paris, Texas. This wife and mother is a powerful speaker, teacher, and motivator. A natural educator, Evangelist Bills has a Bachelor’s degree in English, and a Master’s degree in Education Administration with Principal Certification from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She taught high school English for eight years and has experience as an Assistant Principal. The Evangelist is a Texas Licensed Realtor with Century 21 Harvey Properties and Lighthouse Learning Daycare Center owner with Directors’ Credentials from the State of Oklahoma. The author of Is Your Ghost Holy? Eight Principles for Evaluating Your Walk in the Spirit, she is an entrepreneur at heart. She is also the founder and director of ZION Daughters, a mentoring program for young girls.