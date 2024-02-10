Superb Woman: Dr. Shay Bills

The founder and CEO of SEB Ministries and Enterprises, Dr. Shay Bills was born and raised in Paris, Texas. This wife and mother is a powerful speaker, teacher, and motivator. A natural educator, Evangelist Bills has a Bachelor’s degree in English, and a Master’s degree in Education Administration with Principal Certification from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She taught high school English for eight years and has experience as an Assistant Principal. The Evangelist is a Texas Licensed Realtor with Century 21 Harvey Properties and Lighthouse Learning Daycare Center owner with Directors’ Credentials from the State of Oklahoma. The author of Is Your Ghost Holy? Eight Principles for Evaluating Your Walk in the Spirit, she is an entrepreneur at heart. She is also the founder and director of ZION Daughters, a mentoring program for young girls.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Janelle Taylor is a realtor, education advocate, nonprofit leader, Bible speaker and CEO of Janellle Taylor Homes. A licensed real estate agent at Tanika Donnell...
Superb Woman
Emelda Martin believes in her faith, family, and service. An independent food & beverages professional, Emelda Martin is a wife, mother, and grandmother who has...
Superb Woman
Roberta Reed Brown is enjoying life as a wife, retiree, mom, and grandmother. She recently celebrated 50 years as a member of Delta Sigma Theta...
Superb Woman
Happy Birthday Rachel Rachel Cardell is the owner of C-Rachel 1$t Tax Solutions LLC. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, she also...