Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ferris’ Mural Design Contest encourages artists to submit renditions of the city’s rich history 

Published

Mural Wall
Mural Wall

FERRIS – Local, national, and international artists or artist teams are encouraged to submit their unique perceptions of Ferris’ rich history by submitting ideas for the city’s mural design contest.

With a vibrant history dating back to the early 1870s, city leaders are excited to highlight the city’s past, present, and future through the winning artist’s rendition of Ferris. The 30-foot-wide X 12-foot-tall mural will be located on the south wall of the Ferris Municipal Government Complex Building facing 6th Street.

Ferris’ Chief Operations Officer John DeLeon, who is leading the project said “The city is open to all perspectives and interpretations whether it be literally or metaphorically. The theme is honoring the history of the City of Ferris and displaying how the city’s footprint in Ellis County has always been a vital part of the region.”

Mural Design Contest Poster

The deadline for mural submissions is April 8, 2024. A selection panel will identify the most qualified artist based on artistic merit, originality, and creativity; as well as professional experience in delivering projects of a similar scale; demonstrated ability to undertake the design, creation, and installation of the artwork within the timeline; presenting artwork ideas that require little to no maintenance; and that is within the city’s proposed $10,000 budget for the entire scope of the project.

Included in the submission packet should be:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • A letter of intent including experience and an explanation of why the interest in this opportunity;
  • A sketch or rendering of the proposed design prepared in any medium;
  • Examples of work similar in scope and size along with a description of past projects including materials, site, and scale.

The winning artist will be announced by mid-May.

Send inquiries and mural design submissions to John DeLeon at JohnDeleon@ferristexas.gov.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

August Alsina & Rip Michaels August Alsina & Rip Michaels

Arts & Entertainment

Comedy and music artists encourage community to Fall Back in Love

By Sylvia Dunnavant HinesTexas Metro News Comedy and rhythm and blues might not sound like the ideal combination, but for the Fall Back the...

March 7, 2023
Louis Armstrong Louis Armstrong

News

The Harlem Renaissance started with the ‘Great Migration’ north

Art has a way of connecting people and the Harlem Renaissance at the beginning of the 1900s represented a period where Black art sparked...

January 16, 2023
SWAF Shop & Sip SWAF Shop & Sip

News

KILLEEN, TX!

It’s on and poppin!! “SWAF Shop & Sip” will bring out some of the best visual artists and creatives that central Texas has to...

September 3, 2022
Pòtoprens: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince. Pòtoprens: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince.

News

Haiti’s “Pòtoprens” artists brought to Brooklyn in new photobook

The Haitian TimesBy LARISA KARR NEW YORK — On a late Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn, spectators filed into an industrial warehouse-like space not too...

March 28, 2022
Advertisement