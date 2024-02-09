Superb Woman: Emelda Martin

emelda martin

Emelda Martin believes in her faith, family, and service. An independent food & beverages professional, Emelda Martin is a wife, mother, and grandmother who has been married for almost 60 years. She attended Jack Yates High School in Houston and later studied at San Jacinto College. Family support and leadership make this matriarch a joy to be around as she provides a strong foundation for her family. Oftentimes appearing quiet and unassuming, her strength is evident as she leads with love, compassion, and wisdom. She is also politically engaged and involved. Yes, she is going to vote in every election. She also can also be seen on the job, working the polls.