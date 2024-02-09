Superb Woman: Emelda Martin

Emelda Martin believes in her faith, family, and service. An independent food & beverages professional, Emelda Martin is a wife, mother, and grandmother who has been married for almost 60 years. She attended Jack Yates High School in Houston and later studied at San Jacinto College. Family support and leadership make this matriarch a joy to be around as she provides a strong foundation for her family. Oftentimes appearing quiet and unassuming, her strength is evident as she leads with love, compassion, and wisdom. She is also politically engaged and involved. Yes, she is going to vote in every election. She also can also be seen on the job, working the polls.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
The founder and CEO of SEB Ministries and Enterprises, Dr. Shay Bills was born and raised in Paris, Texas. This wife and mother is...
Superb Woman
Roberta Reed Brown is enjoying life as a wife, retiree, mom, and grandmother. She recently celebrated 50 years as a member of Delta Sigma Theta...
Superb Woman
Happy Birthday Rachel Rachel Cardell is the owner of C-Rachel 1$t Tax Solutions LLC. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, she also...
Superb Woman
A graduate of Skyline High School, Michelyn Washington received her BBA Degree in Accounting at Texas A&M University and her MBA from Texas A&M...