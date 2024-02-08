Superb Woman: ROBERTA REED BROWN

ROBERTA REED BROWN (1)

Roberta Reed Brown is enjoying life as a wife, retiree, mom, and grandmother. She recently celebrated 50 years as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Initiated Fall 1973 at Iota Mu Chapter, Northwestern State University where she received her BS in Business, this member of Antioch Fellowship MBC is a retired Tax Accountant. She is a true community servant, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, Antioch Cares Ministry, and American Heart Association for Red Women Luncheon; sponsoring Emmanuel and the Gisagara Community in Rwanda; writing letters to legislators on Issues; and participating in Breast Cancer Walks. A songbird who loves sewing, baking, cooking, attending and watching Dallas Mavericks games, and hanging out with family and friends; Roberta’s beautiful smile lights up any room.