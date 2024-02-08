Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: ROBERTA REED BROWN

Published

ROBERTA REED BROWN (1)

Roberta Reed Brown is enjoying life as a wife, retiree, mom, and grandmother. She recently celebrated 50 years as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Initiated Fall 1973 at Iota Mu Chapter, Northwestern State University where she received her BS in Business, this member of Antioch Fellowship MBC is a retired Tax Accountant. She is a true community servant, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, Antioch Cares Ministry, and American Heart Association for Red Women Luncheon; sponsoring Emmanuel and the Gisagara Community in Rwanda; writing letters to legislators on Issues; and participating in Breast Cancer Walks. A songbird who loves sewing, baking, cooking, attending and watching Dallas Mavericks games, and hanging out with family and friends; Roberta’s beautiful smile lights up any room.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Shay Bills Dr. Shay Bills

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Shay Bills

The founder and CEO of SEB Ministries and Enterprises, Dr. Shay Bills was born and raised in Paris, Texas. This wife and mother is...

4 hours ago
Emelda Martin Emelda Martin

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Emelda Martin

Emelda Martin believes in her faith, family, and service.  An independent food & beverages professional, Emelda Martin is a wife, mother, and grandmother who has...

1 day ago
Rachel Cardell Rachel Cardell

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Rachel Cardell

Happy Birthday Rachel Rachel Cardell is the owner of C-Rachel 1$t Tax Solutions LLC. A graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, she also...

3 days ago
Michelyn Washington Michelyn Washington

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Michelyn Washington

A graduate of Skyline High School, Michelyn Washington received her BBA Degree in Accounting at Texas A&M University and her MBA from Texas A&M...

4 days ago
Advertisement