NAMI North Texas Adds New Members to Board

NAMI North Texas, a chartered affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and NAMI Texas, has announced its 2024 new leadership and members.

Founded in 1982, NAMI North Texas, a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible non-profit organization, advocates for equitable access to mental health services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raise awareness and build a community of hope for all of those in need.

Serving Dallas, Collin, Denton, and Rockwall counties, NAMI North Texas provides essential and free education, advocacy and support group programs.

Joining the NAMI North Texas board are :

Lakeesha Browne

Lakeesha Browne is the CEO and Principal Accountant at LV Browne, CPA. She has more than 25 years of experience as a CPA. During her professional career, she has spent seven years as Controller for two well-known local nonprofits, CitySquare and Catholic Charities of Dallas. Ms. Browne has participated in NAMI-Walks, advocated for the rights and vulnerabilities of the mentally ill, and currently serves on the steering committee for the Mental Wellness Alliance of North Texas. Ms. Browne will be serving as treasurer for NAMI North Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khadijah Ibrahim

Khadijah Ibrahim is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner for Medical City Green Oaks where she is currently serving as a Program Director. Ms. Ibrahim brings with her more than 12 years of experience in a mental health clinical setting and has supported NAMI North Texas through her participation in NAMIWalks, the signature fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Lee Pierson

Lee Pierson is the Chief Attorney over the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Mental Health Division. Since 2011, he has handled cases involving competency, sanity and defendants who have a mental health diagnosis, many times co-occurring with substance abuse disorders.

Monserrat Mata

Monserrat Mata is currently a Parent Educator and Case Worker at Avance North Texas where she provides advocacy and social support services for under-served and under-resourced families in the Dallas area. Ms. Mata has been a key player in facilitating a partnership between NAMI North Texas and Avance to strengthen mental health education and awareness among the people they serve.

Felecia Wadsworth is a passionate family member, retired teacher and former NAMI North Texas Board Member and Youth Programs Co-ordinator. Since leaving her position as Youth Programs Coordinator at NAMI North Texas, Mrs. Wadsworth has continued to be a strong legislative mental health advocate and champion volunteer for NAMI North Texas.

Elected for one-year terms, the 2024 officers were also elected and confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to the board as president is Dr. Joseph Guillory from the University of Texas at Southwestern and Dr. Mohammad ‘Pasha’ Rahman was re-elected as vice president. Rahman is the Director of Pharmacy Services at Medical City Green Oaks Hospital in Dallas. Newly-elected officers include ShaRonda Young Calderon, the program director for Blue H.E.L.P. will serve as secretary, while Alyse Ferguson, an attorney with Rosenthal, Kalabus & Therrian, will serve as treasurer. Other returning board members include Heather Bian- chi, Phyllis Finley, Officer Todd Gyure, Courtney Jaimes, and Isaac Padilla.